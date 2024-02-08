The agency expects the Ouse to start rising tomorrow morning and be above the top of its normal range at the Viking Recorder (1.9m) by 7pm.

It comes after floods hit York last week in the aftermath of Storm Jocelyn which saw the Ouse rise to 4.37m at the Viking Recorder.

No flood warnings are currently in place.

Yellow warning for snow

A yellow warning for snow has been issued by the Met Office until 6am tomorrow.

The agency warns that disruption is likely on the roads and railways while the warning is in place.

Snow has started to lie on higher ground in North Yorkshire.

Read next:

North Yorkshire Council’s weather cameras show starting to settle at Blakey Ridge, Sutton Bank and Greenhow Hill.

In York snow and rain is expected throughout today into tonight, according to Met Office forecasters.

Temperatures are expected to sit between 1C and 3C.

Amy Shaw, national network manager at National Highways, urged drivers to plan ahead when making journeys while the yellow warning is in place.

“Freezing conditions bring hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected,” she said.

“It is therefore always important to plan ahead for your journey, check the weather forecasts, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.”