North Yorkshire Police said officers spotted a vehicle driving dangerously on the M1, heading towards Leeds, at 4.30am today (February 8).

The force's specialist operations team, along with officers from West Yorkshire Police, moved to intercept the vehicle at the Boston Spa junction (45) of the A1(M).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "They followed the vehicle at high speeds along the M1 motorway.

"Officers were forced to make tactical contact with the vehicle to bring it to a halt at Junction 39 of the M1 at Bretton."

Police searched the vehicle and found a large quantity of what is suspected to be cannabis, with an estimated street value of £100,000, the force said.

Inspector Clive Turner, from North Yorkshire Police’s roads policing group, said: "This incident shows that we are out there 24/7 policing the road network and disrupting criminal activity.

"Criminals may not stop when they reach a county border, and neither does our response.

"Suspects may try to evade us, but we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove illegal drugs from our communities."