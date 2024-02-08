Keane Duncan was driving his van – named Peggy – between Lofhouse and Fearby near Masham this morning (Thursday, February 8) when he got into difficulty.

“Peggy became briefly stuck in the mud between Lofthouse and Fearby during today’s snowy weather,” the Conservative candidate told The Press.

“But thanks to the heroic efforts of Lofthouse locals Stephen ‘Rambo’ Ramsden and Ashley Gatecliffe, Peggy was soon pulled to safety.”

Keane Duncan with local Lofhouse residents and his van after it was freed (Image: Keane Duncan)

The 28-year-old is travelling across North Yorkshire as part of his bid to be the county’s first elected mayor.

“Suffering nothing but a bruise, Peggy is back on the road and my tour of the county continues as scheduled,” he said.

“Despite Peggy’s unplanned rest, my visit to Lofthouse and the wider Nidderdale area was immensely useful.

Snow on the B6265 at Greenhow Hill today (Thurs, Feb 8) (Image: North Yorkshire Council)

“I was able to speak to residents personally and directly about their concerns.

“This is exactly the purpose of my 1000-stop tour. To show every community matters and that I will represent people in all corners of our vast, rural county - wherever they are and whatever the weather.”

Snow falls in Shambles, York, today (Thurs, Feb 8) (Image: Dylan Connell)

Peggy rescuer Ashley Gatecliffe added: “This is a treacherous road and we appreciate Keane’s help to get it gritted."

The election for the first mayor of York and North Yorkshire is set to take place on May 2.

Labour candidate David Skaith is the owner of the clothing store Winstons in York. Raised in Harrogate, Mr Skaith came over to York to study at York St John University.

Liberal Democrat candidate Felicity Cunliffe-Lister is the North Yorkshire councillor for Masham and Fountains, and owner of Swinton Park.

Mayor candidates (clockwise) David Skaith, Felicity Cunliffe-Lister, Keith Tordoff, Kevin Foster (Image: Supplied)

Green Party candidate Kevin Foster has 30 years of experience in both the Armed Forces and civil service. Cllr Foster currently represents Hipswell and Colburn for North Yorkshire Council.

Independent candidate Keith Tordoff is a former detective from Pateley Bridge.

Snow continues to fall in York

Meanwhile, snow continues to fall in York as the city braces for more cold weather.

A yellow warning for snow has been issued by the Met Office until 6am tomorrow (Friday, February 9).

Snow in Blakey Ridge today (Thurs, Feb 8) (Image: North Yorkshire Council)

The agency warns that disruption is likely on the roads and railways while the warning is in place.

Snow has started to lie on higher ground in North Yorkshire.

Snow in Sutton Bank (Image: North Yorkshire Council)

North Yorkshire Council’s weather cameras show starting to settle at Blakey Ridge, Sutton Bank and Greenhow Hill.

In York snow and rain is expected throughout the day and into tonight, according to Met Office forecasters.

Temperatures are expected to sit between 1C and 3C.

Amy Shaw, national network manager at National Highways, urged drivers to plan ahead when making journeys while the yellow warning is in place.