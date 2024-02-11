Ross James Moynihan, 38, made repeated trips to a house off Crichton Avenue in Clifton as he ransacked and looted it, said Nick Peacock, prosecuting.

Doorbell footage captured the shoplifter turned burglar more than once as he cycled away from the property with stolen items towards Clifton Moor and returned.

His ex-partner lived in a nearby house and he had been at her house earlier that day.

Moynihan, of Foxwood Lane, Acomb, pleaded guilty to burglary. He has a long record including many for shop theft but none for house burglary.

He was jailed for 19 months at York Crown Court.

Mr Peacock said the residents of the burgled property left it locked and secured when they went to work early on July 17.

When they returned that evening, they found that the burglar had smashed their kitchen door window and got in that way.

“The house had been ransacked in the kitchen and lounge. It was clearly an unpleasant incident for this couple to suffer,” said Mr Peacock.

Moynihan had taken their collection of international collectable wine, amassed over a period of time, a laptop, a PlayStation4 and a small safe containing nearly 3,000 American dollars and £1,587 in sterling. He had also taken other items.

Police found doorbell footage of Moynihan at the bay window of his ex-partner’s house. The footage showed him going across to the house and repeatedly taking items out of it, getting on his bike and cycling off towards Clifton Moor.

He made at least two trips into the property and away again.

At one point he was seen carrying wine in a yellow bag.

He was arrested at a third property, but police have been unable to find any of the items taken from the house.

When they questioned him, he repeatedly denied that he was responsible for the burglary and initially denied the offence when he was brought before the courts.

On the day he was due to stand trial, he changed his plea to guilty.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said his criminal record was typical of someone with a drink or drug problem.

For Moynihan, Timothy Jacobs said his best mitigation was his guilty plea.

Burglary was out of character for him.

He had been in custody since November and said conditions inside were “the worst he has ever known".

Moynihan’s record shows he has been in prison before.