- Snow has started to fall in York as the city braces for more cold weather.
- A yellow warning for snow has been issued by the Met Office until 6am tomorrow (Friday, February 9).
- The agency warns that disruption is likely on the roads and railways while the warning is in place.
- We'll bring you live updates on the weather from across York and North Yorkshire.
- If you're affected by the weather email: newsdesk@thepress.co.uk
