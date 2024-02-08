Live

Met Office warns as snow falls in York and North Yorkshire

Weather
North Yorkshire
York
By Dylan Connell

  • Snow has started to fall in York as the city braces for more cold weather.
  • A yellow warning for snow has been issued by the Met Office until 6am tomorrow (Friday, February 9).
  • The agency warns that disruption is likely on the roads and railways while the warning is in place.
  • We'll bring you live updates on the weather from across York and North Yorkshire.
  • If you're affected by the weather email: newsdesk@thepress.co.uk

