A yellow warning for snow has been issued by the Met Office until 6am tomorrow (Friday, February 9).

The agency warns that disruption is likely on the roads and railways while the warning is in place.

Meanwhile, snow has started to lie on higher ground in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Council’s weather cameras show starting to settle at Blakey Ridge, Sutton Bank and Greenhow Hill.

Snow on the B6265 at Greenhow Hill (Image: North Yorkshire Council)

In York snow and rain is expected throughout the day and into tonight, according to Met Office forecasters.

Temperatures are expected to sit between 1C and 3C.

Amy Shaw, national network manager at National Highways, urged drivers to plan ahead when making journeys while the yellow warning is in place.

“Freezing conditions bring hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected,” she said.

“It is therefore always important to plan ahead for your journey, check the weather forecasts, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.”