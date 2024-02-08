HNY Careers Hub (www.hnycareershub.co.uk) is a one stop shop for all things health and care careers, targeting all ages and career stages.

Supporting people to understand their skills, education and training opportunities, vacancies and more, the website is being delivered by the Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership to strengthen recruitment and retention across the area.

Alongside the launch of the HNY Careers Hub, Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (HUTH) is launching Med Shed - a website aimed at introducing young people aged 11 to 16 to potential NHS careers.

Within the Humber and North Yorkshire footprint, there is the NHS Integrated Care Board plus five NHS hospital trusts, three NHS mental health trusts, six local councils, two NHS ambulance trusts and four community interest/not for profit organisations.

There are also around 170 GP practices, 550 residential care homes, 10 hospices, 180 home care companies and thousands of voluntary and community sector organisations - all helping to keep local people well, and all offering a wide variety of careers.

Jobs across the sector are not just clinical and frontline; there are many important roles behind the scenes supporting service delivery, such as estates, human resources, communications, digital, and much more.

The Careers Hub’s interactive career pathways section can help people to find their route into a career, explore how their skills can be used, understand the next steps in education, and learn about potential pay rates.

Med Shed (www.hull.nhs.uk/medshed) showcases NHS careers, and is designed in a bright and bold style with animation, video career case studies and an NHS careers’ spinning wheel, giving young people the chance to see what appeals to them.

Jayne Adamson, Executive Director of People for the Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership said: “Partnership working is key to enabling us to effectively recruit and retain staff across our health and care system, to ensure the public are receiving the best possible services we can offer.

"The Careers Hub ensures we can help the public navigate health and care career options successfully. And while the Careers Hub is for all ages, the Med Shed site is helping us to target our younger cohort of prospective workforce.”

Simon Nearney, Group Chief People Officer for HUTH and Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It’s no secret the entire NHS struggles with recruitment. Med Shed raises aspirations in our next generation so our young people understand they can stay local, get on and do well in great jobs without having to move away to other cities.”

Deborah Robinson, Faculty Director of Professional External Engagement at the University of Hull, said: “MedShed fosters a passion for making a positive difference in the lives of others. By showcasing the vast array of opportunities within the health and care sector, these careers empower the younger generation to dream big, pursue higher education, and strive for excellence, thereby creating a healthier and more compassionate society. Aspirations in health careers become catalysts for personal growth, community development, and the advancement of global well-being.”

HUTH and the University of Hull are partners working together with other NHS and social care organisations, making up the Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership.

Find out more about career opportunities, visit www.hnycareershub.co.uk and www.hull.nhs.uk/medshed.