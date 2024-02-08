Humberside Police say the crash happened in Ruston Parva near Driffield yesterday (February 7).

A police spokesman said: "At about 8.45am a silver Mercedes Vito van was driving north east on New Street and whilst travelling around a bend in the road has collided with a wall.

"The driver, a 58-year-old man, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene of the collision. His family have been informed and are being support by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 100 of February 7."

Alternatively you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.