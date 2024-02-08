Bakery brand Project D, which has a shop in Parliament Street, made a '24 Karat Magic Love Heart Mega’.

It’s covered with 24-carat edible gold leaf, measures almost 1ft, and takes six hours to produce.

Love is in the air for Caramac fans with the Project D team creating their own filling replicating the taste of the discontinued chocolate bar which is inside the heart shaped doughnut.

The product is priced at £29.95 and is available on Valentine’s Day and surrounding days.

Max Poynton, one of Project D’s three co-founders, said Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest times of year for the firm.

Last year the firm’s website crashed after thousands of customers put orders in.

“Nothing says 'Happy Valentine’s Day' better than a heart – so what can be better than a giant, gold-covered heart that also tastes like heaven?” He said.

“February is always a bumper month for us, and it’s no wonder as our doughnuts make the perfect gift.”

In March last year, Project D created the UK’s biggest doughnut as a one-off special, measuring 1.4 metres and weighing the same as a baby calf.