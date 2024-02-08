REPORTS are coming in of a crash on a major road near York.

The road is blocked with queueing traffic on the A64 westbound between Hull Road Grimston Bar interchange and the A19 Fulford Road interchange.

Steve Harris, owner of Anytime Travel minibuses that operate in York, has reported two mile queues on the road.

He also told The Press that Fire crews, the police and the ambulance service were at the scene.

For live updates click the link here.