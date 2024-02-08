REPORTS are coming in of a crash on a major road near York.
The road is blocked with queueing traffic on the A64 westbound between Hull Road Grimston Bar interchange and the A19 Fulford Road interchange.
Steve Harris, owner of Anytime Travel minibuses that operate in York, has reported two mile queues on the road.
He also told The Press that Fire crews, the police and the ambulance service were at the scene.
For live updates click the link here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article