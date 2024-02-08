The road is blocked with queueing traffic on the A64 westbound between Hull Road Grimston Bar interchange and the A19 Fulford Road interchange.

Steve Harris, owner of Anytime Travel minibuses that operate in York, has reported two mile queues on the road.

He also told The Press that Fire crews, the police and the ambulance service were at the scene.

The ambulance service have issued a statement on the incident, they said: "We received an emergency call at 8.48am on Thursday morning to report a collision between two vehicles on the A64 between Grimston Bar and Fulford.

"Three ambulances and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to York Hospital and one patient to Leeds General Infirmary."

