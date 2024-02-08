North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued the advice as a yellow weather warning for snow and icy conditions comes into force for much of the north of the country.

A service spokesman said: “There's a possibility of snow hitting our region this week.

“If you're travelling keep an eye on the forecast and remember to allow extra time for your journey.”

A yellow warning is in place for Yorkshire and the Humber from 6am today until the same time tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesman said: “A period of snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday and into Friday morning.

“There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel, and a chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

“There is also a chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”

According to forecasters at the BBC the city will see snow and sleet from early afternoon today.

And the weather centre says snowfall is expected to last from 1pm until the evening.

The maximum temperature will be 4°C.

Rain and snow are expected to continue for a time on Friday, although heavy snow is expected to be confined to the hills.