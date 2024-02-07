The company is known for a range of products including KitKat, Smarties, Quality Street, Haagen-Dazs and Cheerios.

In November last year Nestle revealed it was discontinuing its Caramac and Animal Bars much to the disappointment of fans.

Caramac was discontinued after 64 years, a decision the company said was made due to falling sales.

Nestle discontinued Caramac bars after 64 years in November 2023.

Nestle to discontinue two more products

Now Nestle has revealed it will be discontinuing two more products in the coming months - Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars.

This decision has been made also due to a decline in sales.

The chocolate-covered Breakaway bar - which was launched in 1970 by Rowntree Mackintosh before being acquired by Nestlé in 1988 - will be cut from production in March 2024 to make way for new products.

Breakaway fans can still buy the bar throughout February and March at Sainsbury’s while stocks last.

Nestle is also discontinuing Yorkie Biscuit bars, not to be confused with Yorkie chocolate bars which it said are “staying for good”.

A Nestle spokeswoman said: "We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but it's time for us to say goodbye to Breakaway.

“We have seen a decline in the sales of Breakaway over the past few years and, unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it.

“By saying goodbye to Breakaway, we can focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers’ tastebuds.”

Nestle reveals "exciting new products" coming in 2024

But it is not all bad news for Nestle fans.

On Tuesday (February 6), the confectionary company revealed it has released a new KitKat 4 Finger White chocolate bar.

Nestle also revealed the popular KitKat Chunky White with Lotus Biscoff would be returning to UK stores due to "popular demand".

This announcement came just days after it released two new Aero chocolate bars in supermarkets and stores across the UK - including the brand new choco-Hazelnut flavour.

A variation of the Blue Riband bar – a biscuit called Blue Riband Hazelnut, which will have hazelnut filling layered between the wafers, will also be available in supermarkets from February.

The Nestle spokeswoman confirmed these would not be the only new releases in 2024.

She added: “While we know it’s sad to see Yorkie Biscuit go, we want to assure shoppers that we have plenty of exciting new products lined up for 2024. Watch this space.”