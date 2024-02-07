Police officers and an ambulance were seen on the A64 westbound between Copmanthorpe and Tadcaster East at 6pm today (Wednesday, February 7)

Long delays are reported.

An eyewitness said the incident was ongoing and claimed to have seen police officers looking around in bushes on the side of the carriageway.

National Highways has reported a road traffic collision on the A64 westbound between the junctions with the A1237 York South and the A659 Tadcaster East.

The agency said the status is currently active and that the road is expected to clear between 7pm and 7.15pm this evening.

It also stated there are delays of 50 minutes.