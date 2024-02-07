POLICE in York are trying to trace two men after an incident at a restaurant.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said it happened at the Khao San Road restaurant in Walmgate on the evening of Monday, January 15 and two men had a sit-down meal with drinks, but they left the restaurant without paying the near £80 bill.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise either of the men.
Anyone with any information is asked to email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12240011075 when passing on information.
