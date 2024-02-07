A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said it happened at the Khao San Road restaurant in Walmgate on the evening of Monday, January 15 and two men had a sit-down meal with drinks, but they left the restaurant without paying the near £80 bill.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise either of the men.

Anyone with any information is asked to email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240011075 when passing on information.