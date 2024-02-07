According to forecasters at the BBC the city will see snow and sleet from early afternoon.

And the weather centre says snowfall is expected to last from 1pm until the evening.

But the Met Office is hedging its bets.

Although it has issued a yellow warning for snow, forecasters say there's a chance it may fall as heavy rain instead.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Rain and snow spreads north through the morning, with some accumulations possible, most likely across hills.

"Outbreaks of rain and snow will ease later, increasingly falling as rain to lower levels."

The maximum temperature will be 5 °C.

Rain and snow are expected to continue for a time on Friday, although heavy snow is expected to be confined to the hills.