The victim in the case is not believed to be one of Dr Thomas Kwan’s patients at Happy House Surgery in Thorney Close, Sunderland where the GP is a partner.

Police were made aware of an alleged incident of poisoning in Newcastle on January 24.

On Tuesday evening there was huge response from emergency services in Ingleby Barwick including paramedics, police and the fire service.

Emergency services in hazmat suits on Tuesday evening (Image: Terry Blackburn)Dr Kwan, 52, was charged after police found 'unknown substances' when searching a property on Brading Court.

A spokesperson for Happy House Surgery said: “We are not able to comment as this is a police investigation.

“The practice remains open and our priority is to ensure continuity of care and services for our patients at this time.”

Dr Kwan, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, who is originally from Hong Kong, was remanded in custody at Newcastle Magistrates' Court after a short hearing on Wednesday morning.

The balding bespectacled doctor, who was wearing a yellow striped shirt and black trousers, did not enter any pleas and he was told he will next be before Newcastle Crown Court on March 6.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “There is believed to be no wider risk to the public and enquiries are ongoing.”