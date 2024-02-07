A PUPPY has been rescued by emergency crews in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 11.49am today (February 7) after reports of a puppy stuck in Huntington Road in York.

Read more:

A service spokesperson said: "A crew from York responded to a puppy stuck in a storm drain.

"The crew used a reach pole and crew power to extricate the puppy which has now been reunited with its owner."