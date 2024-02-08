Thanks to our brilliant Camera Club members for taking these photos showing this week in York.

From the first crocuses in Dean's Park to incredible cloud formations in the February sky, these photos are something special.

Lisa Young captured the first night of the special light show running this month after dark at York Art Gallery while Matthew Lightfoot posted a series of images of our city. One shows the sad sight of a tree brought down by flood water.

And have you spotted the love-themed post-box topper in Walgmate? Thanks to Sue Gabbatiss for that photo.

Angela Dunphy took a stunning photo of a beautiful but cold day in Nunnery Lane.

Niall Scarbro captured a magnificent sunrise over Newton on Ouse.

Dave Allison took an atmospheric shot of a bike in Merchantgate with an advertising sign for the Watergate Inn just round the corner in Walmgate.

