The Aspire Group has submitted new plans to convert the vacant Mayfair Residential Home into a serviced guest house with 18 bedrooms after plans for a 19-bed holiday accommodation were refused last November.

The 19th-century property is situated on 42 Esplanade, Scarborough with seafront views and is currently vacant as a result of the former care home being shut down.

When the plan was refused in November, council officers raised concerns about the proposed “technological monitoring system” instead of a manned reception.

However, the applicant said it had addressed these concerns and requested that the council approve its resubmitted plan.

“This proposal includes the addition of a reception area and onsite management accommodation, ensuring round-the-clock monitoring,” the application states.

It added: “It is believed that any prior concerns raised by the planning authority have been effectively addressed and resolved.”

The applicant has said that it would implement on-site supervision via a reception desk, a holiday accommodation management team that will be present during “office hours”, and the introduction of permanent accommodation for a resident building manager.

If approved by the council, the 18 serviced apartments would include a combined kitchen, dining room and living room to allow for “sufficient self-catering provision”.

Most of the apartments would feature a single bedroom and three of the apartments would be equipped with a twin room “providing an ideal arrangement for families travelling with young children”.

The proposal is currently pending a decision with the local planning authority.