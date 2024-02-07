A MAN has suffered facial injuries after an attack in a pub in North Yorkshire.

The incident happened at 12.30am on New Year's Day, at The Whitby Way pub in Whitby.

North Yorkshire Police say a 30-year-old man sustained injuries to his face and head after reportedly being assaulted by two other men, whose identities are currently unknown.

York Press: CCTV images of two men have been releasedCCTV images of two men have been released (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the men in the CCTV images.

Anyone with information is asked to email: lucy.kyme@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Lucy Kyme.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240004013 when passing on information.