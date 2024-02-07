A MAN has suffered facial injuries after an attack in a pub in North Yorkshire.
The incident happened at 12.30am on New Year's Day, at The Whitby Way pub in Whitby.
North Yorkshire Police say a 30-year-old man sustained injuries to his face and head after reportedly being assaulted by two other men, whose identities are currently unknown.
Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the men in the CCTV images.
Anyone with information is asked to email: lucy.kyme@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Lucy Kyme.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12240004013 when passing on information.
