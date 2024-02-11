Jamie came to the York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane after a previous owner left her tied to the gates one morning.

Staff say she is a 'shy girl' who takes time to get to know new people.

So anyone interested in adopting her will have to be prepared to visit the animal home a few times to meet her and build up a bond.

"But once she knows you she is a really lovely and sweet natured girl," a member of staff at the animal home said.

"She just needs stability, and someone she can trust."

Staff say Jamie is an intelligent dog.

She has been undergoing lots of training while at the centre getting her ready to find herself a new home.

"She has excelled in her training and has built up a very close bond with different members of staff who have worked hard with Jamie," the staff member said.

"Along with our behaviourist we now feel she is ready to find her new family."

Jamie will need experienced owners who are willing to carry on with her training - and unfortunately she is not suitable for first time dog owners.

"Adopters will need to meet with the centre's behaviourist before adoption to give her the best chance of settling in with her new family," the staff member said.

"Jamie really is a fantastic dog who has overcome so much in her short life, she has so much potential and so much to offer."

Jamie will need to be the only pet in an adult only home.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk