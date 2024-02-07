Mýse, owned by Chef and Sommelier team, Joshua and Victoria Overington, opened in Hovingham just seven months ago.

Pronounced ‘meez’, the restaurant celebrates the ancient North Yorkshire terroir surrounding the restaurant, drawing on the area’s rich history with Joshua’s elegant spin on traditional Yorkshire cooking.

Named after the Anglo-Saxon word for ‘eating at the table’, ‘Time and Place’ shape the menus, with the ingredients and flavours unique to the location and available on each individual day dictating the produce-driven style of cooking.

Joshua said: "We’re overwhelmed and humbled to be awarded 1* Michelin in this year’s guide. We’ve only been open seven months, so it’s even more special and hard to put into words how much this means to us all. It has long been a dream of mine to gain this honour and we are so proud. We would like to say a massive thank you to our team, friends and family, suppliers and of course our incredible guests for all their support. We are absolutely thrilled.”

Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland said: “Mýse brings Michelin Star dining to the tiny village of Hovingham. Going straight into the Guide with a Star, it is one of the best openings of the year and the attached bedrooms make it a real destination restaurant.

“Excellent ingredients – cooked expertly – are the backbone of the dishes, which deliver originality and great depth of flavour. A top wine list and non-alcoholic pairings ensure the food isn’t the only highlight.”

This latest recognition falls quickly on the back of the recent 2024 Good Food Guide ‘Exceptional’ rating for the restaurant as well being in the heart of Helmsley and the Howardian Hills, crowned UK’s ‘Most Exciting Food Destination’.

Mýse was also the highest new entry in this year’s SquareMeal Top 100 UK restaurants, being awarded a Gold Award and placed at an astonishing number five.

Other Michelin Star restaurants in the region include the Black Swan at Oldstead, the Star Inn at Harome, Roots in York and Pipe and Glass, South Dalton.