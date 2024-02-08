A 1980s legend is bringing his solo tour to York, and he's being accompanied by a brass band.
Tony Hadley, formerly of Spandau Ballet, is bringing "The Big Swing Tour" to York Barbican on March 8.
The Tour will see Tony perform songs by the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Tony Bennett, and Frank Sinatra. He will also perform solo songs as well as Spandau Ballet hits, such as ‘True’ and ‘Gold’.
Tony will be joined by his TH Band, alongside a full brass section for the swinging shows.
Tony said: "My love of swing music began when I was very young. The preparation for Sunday lunch was never without the classic sounds of Sinatra, Bennett and many more…
"Then years later, when we formed our first band at school which eventually would become Spandau Ballet, I was reminded by my parents that although I loved punk rock, if I was serious about pursuing a career as a professional singer, never to forget the classic jazz vocalists. So there I was listening to the Sex Pistols and The Clash alongside Tony Bennett and Jack Jones!
"I’ve always loved performing live, but this swing tour is totally different from our normal rock shows! I want audiences to come and enjoy a night of amazing songs from an incredible era of music alongside some great songs from my own repertoire.”
