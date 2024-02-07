North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of two men they need to speak to following the theft of more than £4,000 worth of alcohol from Tesco at Clifton Moor, at about 11.30am on December 6.

A police spokesman said: "Two men entered the shop and they made off with four trolleys full of alcohol including bottles of spirits.

"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise either of the men.

"Anyone with any information is urged to email Jamie.Kennerley@Northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jamie Kennerley."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230231722 when passing on information.