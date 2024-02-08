Brett Turner, of piercing shop That Place at 21Colliergate, has applied to the City of York Council to install a security gate in front of the recessed access to his shop following a rise in antisocial behaviour at the site.

It comes just weeks after the shop was broken into and £1,500 worth of damage was done to the salon's door.

And Brett said he has been advised by police to install a security gate after a wave of anti-social incidents.

In a statement to planners he writes: "This is an appropriate response to the issues we have been experiencing on the site and is needed to combat and prevent the increasing levels of antisocial behaviour, vandalism, drug use and burglary.

Brett Turner, owner of That Place in Colliergate, York

"The alley way has become a magnet for rough sleepers and intravenous drug users.

"The shop has also been targeted by burglars.

"York Bid street cleaners and street rangers are now having to attend the property multiple times per week to move on rough sleepers, aggressive drunk people and to clean litter, human faeces and used needles.

"The police and street rangers have asked us to install a gate to prevent this from continuing to happen."

The salon at 21 Colliergate is a Grade II listed building. According to planning documents, the gate would be made from lightweight steel and would be attached by two small hinges to the wall, which is set back 40cm from the street.

Brett said the gate would not harm the history or character of the building.

He told The Press: "I see it as a security measure - we are protecting a Grade-II listed building. When our door was smashed in, they destroyed the original door frame."

Brett opened That Place last March, but had worked in Colliergate for the past 12 years.

He said: "We have noticed recently a huge increase in antisocial behaviour.

"I don't mind if someone is homeless and sleeps in our doorway but I am more concerned when we find needles - we found three in the past two weeks.

"The street rangers come to our street almost every day as do the street cleaning team.

"There is human faeces, pee and most worrying of all, used needles, which are super dangerous.

"I work with needles in my job as a piercer, but don't feel comfortable picking up used needles off the ground and you don't want to kick them into the street where people walk their dogs - it's a real issue."

To view the full planning application, ref: 24/00026/LBC visit: planningaccess.york.gov.uk.

For more public notices, check The Press daily and online at: publicnoticeportal.uk/york-press.