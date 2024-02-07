North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in Kuda nightclub, Clifford Street, between 1am and 1.45am on December 16.

They say a 24-year-old man suffered a split lip and was taken to York Hospital where he was treated and later discharged.

The victim believed the assault was related to his sexual orientation.

Kuda, Clifford Street (Image: Newsquest)

READ NEXT:

North Yorkshire Police are requesting help to establish the full circumstances of the incident, as well as identifying the man in the CCTV image.

If you have any information please email: lizzie.nash2@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lizzie Nash.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230237907.