Rix has appeared in the drama since series 10 and has become a key part of the BBC’s shows storyline with fans rejoicing after watching characters Aylward marry senior nurse Trixie Franklin, played by Helen George, at the end of series 12.

However, during the filming of series 13, which is currently airing on BBC, it was reported that Rix would be leaving Call the Midwife.

Now, Rix has discussed the rumours and given fans a hint at what to expect from the upcoming series of Call the Midwife.

Olly Rix breaks silence on exit from Call the Midwife

Speaking to OK! at the premiere of George’s The King And I musical, Rix said: “It’s great being part of the Call the Midwife family. For now.

“You’ve got to watch to the end of this series. There are a few surprises ahead, a few bumps in the road. We’ll see how much longer I’m part of the family!”

Back in September 2023, reports suggested that Rix was told by scriptwriters that his character, Matthew Aylward, would be written out of the show.

According to The Sun, a source from Call the Midwife said: "The news of Olly’s departure has left the cast and crew stunned and upset.

"They all thought he was a mainstay on the series after his prominent wedding scenes to Helen last season.

“Some feel it’s a bit unfair and he is well-liked by everyone.

“It felt very out of the blue.

"There is concern now among the remaining cast about not wanting to upset production and people are keeping their heads down.”

Call the Midwife airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer Sundays at 8pm