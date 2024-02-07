Krispy Kreme, in Coney Street, opened in September 2017 in a site that was previously operated by Candy Hero.

Tom Limbert, managing director of Central Retail, which owns the building, said: "It never really worked for them in that store.

"They signed a 10 year lease with us that had a five year exit option.

Krispy Kreme, Coney Street (Image: Harry Booth)

"They told us before Christmas that they would be exercising that option."

Mr Limbert also confirmed that Central Retail has received interest from potential tenants for the site, saying that undisclosed national companies that aren't currently trading in York, were interested.