The county's police say they are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a cyclist was hit by a car at about 7.30am on Tuesday (February 6), in a crash involving a Volkswagen Golf, on the B6161 Oaker Bank in Harrogate. Both the bike and the car were travelling towards the Jubilee Roundabout prior to the crash.

Read next:

A police spokesman said: "The car driver did not stop at the scene. The vehicle is believed to be a white Volkswagen Golf, 2014-2019 model. A wing mirror light bar and cover were detached during the collision, and so the car will have distinctive damage to its wing mirror.

"Fortunately, the cyclist, a man in his 40s, was not seriously injured.

"If you were the car driver involved, please contact North Yorkshire Police.

"In addition, anyone who witnessed the collision, recognises the car involved, or is aware of a VW Golf with wing mirror damage, is asked to get in touch."

Please email david.minto@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101, quoting reference 12240022993.