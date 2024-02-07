A YORK-based company has been crowned winner of an international technology award.
Explorify, a free digital resource for teaching primary science, received the Bett Award for Best Primary Free Digital Content App or Open Educational Resource, at a ceremony at The Brewery in London on January 24, hosted by stand-up comedian Lucy Porter.
Produced in association with the British Educational Suppliers Association (BESA), the Bett Awards recognise excellence across all realms of Educational Technology, from digital platforms for monitoring student progress to online resources supporting teacher training.
Read next:
WATCH: Spectacular show lights up one of York's historic buildings
York musician returns to her roots to perform for BBC Radio 6 Music
Residents of town near York asked to piece together history of local mosaic
Explorify was created in 2016 by the Wellcome Trust and offers high-quality videos and provoking questions to make science exciting.
It is now managed by STEM Learning, which is based in Siwards Way, University of York, in partnership with the Primary Science Teaching Trust.
Liz Hooper, resources and STEM centre lead at STEM Learning, for Explorify, said: “STEM Learning and the Primary Science Teaching Trust are thrilled to have won this award.
"It's great that Explorify has been recognised for the positive impact it has on STEM teaching and learning in the primary classroom.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here