Explorify, a free digital resource for teaching primary science, received the Bett Award for Best Primary Free Digital Content App or Open Educational Resource, at a ceremony at The Brewery in London on January 24, hosted by stand-up comedian Lucy Porter.

Produced in association with the British Educational Suppliers Association (BESA), the Bett Awards recognise excellence across all realms of Educational Technology, from digital platforms for monitoring student progress to online resources supporting teacher training.

Read next:

WATCH: Spectacular show lights up one of York's historic buildings

York musician returns to her roots to perform for BBC Radio 6 Music

Residents of town near York asked to piece together history of local mosaic

Explorify was created in 2016 by the Wellcome Trust and offers high-quality videos and provoking questions to make science exciting.

It is now managed by STEM Learning, which is based in Siwards Way, University of York, in partnership with the Primary Science Teaching Trust.

Liz Hooper, resources and STEM centre lead at STEM Learning, for Explorify, said: “STEM Learning and the Primary Science Teaching Trust are thrilled to have won this award.

"It's great that Explorify has been recognised for the positive impact it has on STEM teaching and learning in the primary classroom.”