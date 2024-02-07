Thank you York councillors for putting a smile on my face while walking round the city last week.
After all the disruption and monies spent on the infamous ‘bollards’ around the city I could not help noticing that the old methods of restricting access are not redundant.
I am sure terrorists will appreciate this more than the poor business owners and rate payers.
Jeff Jordan, Whitby Drive, York
