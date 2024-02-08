Data released by the Government's multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPA) reveals that in the year 2021-2022 there were 893 registered sex offenders living in North Yorkshire.

But in the year 2022-2023 the number had risen to 946 - an increase of 5.94 per cent.

This means there were 127 registered sex offenders per every 100,000 people living in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police said the figure was a "positive indicator".

A spokeswoman said: "The number of registered sex offenders will increase year on year, as it has since the register was launched to help manage the risk posed by sex offenders.

"The more offenders who are dealt with by the courts and placed on the register, the higher the figures will be each year as fewer are removed from the register than are added. The figures will grow each year.

"By being on the sex offenders' register and managed by the police, probation service or through Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) means that the risk is known to us and therefore managed so that we can keep the public as safe as possible.

"If offenders are not registered or known to us, they post a greater and unmanaged risk. The increase should be seen as a positive indication that more are being dealt with by the criminal justice system and appropriate levels of management put in place to protect the public."