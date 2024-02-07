Energy bills are a source of worry for many of us at the moment as we grapple with rising bills and the continued high cost of living.

However if you've noticed your energy bill has gone up - and you're not sure why - it could be worth investigating further.

The energy experts at Bionic have shared their expertise on what you should do if you think your energy bill is wrong.

Additionally, the team has looked into the support your energy provider should be giving you if you’re struggling to pay.

Why has my energy bill gone up?





The team at Bionic recommend investigating any underlying reasons for why your bill could have gone up unexpectedly.

The experts suggest that the increase could be due to the following factors:

You have received an estimated bill that is inaccurate

Your energy provider has raised their prices.

You have been charged for the wrong meter

Your meter is faulty

Your energy supplier has made a mistake and overcharged you

What should I do if I think my energy bill is wrong?





If you’re on an estimated bill

Bionic says that if you find that your estimated bill is excessively high, you should take a meter reading and send this to your supplier so they can re-estimate your bill.

The experts added: "To ensure that your bills stay accurate, submit a meter reading to your supplier every month.”

Contact your energy supplier’s customer service or complaints department

“You can locate their contact details on their official website and communicate your concerns via letter or email," according to Bionic.

Keep all copies of all correspondence sent to your supplier, including your energy bills

Bonic recommends keeping a record of when each communication was dispatched.

The team explained that "this will be helpful in tracking the progress of your complaint.”

Keep supporting evidence for your case at hand

The experts say you should keep a record of supporting evidence which "includes bills, photographs of faulty meters or boilers, and records of previous interactions with your energy provider.”

Reach a deadlock

Binoic continues: "This signifies that you've exhausted your energy company's internal complaints procedure without achieving a resolution.

"Energy suppliers typically have a maximum time limit of eight weeks to resolve most complaints.

"If your complaint reaches a deadlock situation, you can escalate it to the Energy Ombudsman.”

When should I contact the Energy Ombudsman?





The team at Bionic commented: “If you've completed your energy supplier's complaints process and are unable to resolve the issue, or if you haven't received a decision within eight weeks, you have the option to refer your complaint to the Energy Ombudsman.

"It's essential to submit your complaint to the ombudsman within 12 months of receiving the deadlock letter or final response from your energy supplier."

The experts have explained that the Energy Ombudsman Service operates independently and is free to use.

They added: "They possess the authority to compel an energy supplier to take appropriate action, which may include practical solutions to address your problem, issuing an apology, or providing compensation.”

What support does your provider have to give you if you can’t pay your bill?

The energy experts have also advised what you should do if your energy bills are correct and you cannot afford to pay them.

The team explained that "the most important step to take is to contact your supplier as they are obliged to outline your options, such as organising a payment plan".

Bionic continued: "Under official Ofgem rules, your provider must organise an affordable payment plan and as part of this, consumers have the right to ask for a bills review to see if the amount is correct, a break from payments until you can afford to pay, a reduction to an affordable rate, access to advice on how to reduce energy usage or more time between payments".

Your provider must also give you access to any available hardship funds, charitable grants or help you apply for any available government grants if they have not been automatically applied, according to the experts.

The team went on to say: " One such example is the Cold Weather Payment which is available once the temperature drops below a certain level and you are state pension age or claiming Universal Credit/Jobseekers Allowance.”

What should I do If my provider isn’t giving me sufficient support?

Bionic suggests that you find your energy provider’s contact details either online or on your latest energy bill and file a complaint with them, either online, by phone or by letter.

The team continued: "Make sure to keep a record of any past correspondence, such as emails asking for support which went unanswered. Keep a record of correspondence dates so you can prove you have been left without an answer.

"You can also contact Citizens Advice who may be able to help you with your complaint and provide you with a template complaint letter. Alternatively, you can go to the Energy Ombudsman.”