TWO missing teenagers from North Yorkshire have turned up safe and well.

Earlier today North Yorkshire Police said Leah, 14 and Courtney, 16, were last seen on the evening of Tuesday (February 6) and they were believed to be together.

Read next:

They described Leah as white with blonde hair and around 5ft 2in tall.  She was last seen wearing blue skinny jeans, a grey jumper with ‘PLT’ in white, a sand-coloured coat with a fur hood, black Nike trainers, and a black handbag.

Courtney was described as white with blonde hair, and around 5ft 3in tall. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

Police have now said the girls have turned up safe and well.