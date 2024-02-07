Ollie Varey, who works at Derwent Swim and Fitness Centre in Norton, choose a different organisation every month over the last year, to raise money and awareness of the work they do in the local community.

The 26-year-old said he had decided to do something after seeing the fundraising effort by Sinfield, a former Leeds Rhino player, who supports motor neurone disease (MND).

Sinfield is inspired by his former Leeds Rhino teammate and close friend Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with the condition in late 2019.

Ollie said: "On the 1st December 2022 I set out to try and make a difference to local charities in the Malton and Ryedale area.

"I didn’t realise how many amazing charities there were in the area and how much of an outstanding job they do. So many small charities going about their business making a massive positive difference to peoples life’s and the whole community."

Ollie added: "I’ve discovered so many of these charities and met some incredible people along the way which I am proud and privileged to have met and now call friends, these people who work, volunteer and use the facilities, care centres and support groups provided."

Over the past 12 months Ollie has run 1,448 miles, walked 1,308 miles, biked 2,848 miles, rowed 155428 metres, completed 2,053 miles on the cross trainer and swam 264 miles, plus a variety of around 50-100 a day each month of press ups, mountain climbers, planks, squats, lunges, squat jumps and burpees.

Ollie said: "I set out to make £500 for each charity as a monthly goal. I have managed to raise a grand total of £7,068 - £68 over my target which I’m absolutely chuffed to bits with."

The charities Ollie has supported are:

Dec 22 - Community Counselling - £540

Jan 23 - Friends of Acorn Community Care- £660

Feb 23 - Encephalitis International- £390

March 23 - Sight Support Ryedale - £559

April 23 - Next Steps - £1434

May 23 - YMCA Ryedale- £720

June 23 - Ryedale Community Food Bank - £320

July 23 - Amotherby Cat and Kitten Rescue - £310

Aug 23 - Camphill Village Trust- £270

Sept 23 - Racing Welfare - £620

Oct 23 - North Yorkshire Music Therapy Centre- £380

Nov 23 - t Ryedale Carers Support - £300

Dec 23 - Ryedale Dog Rescue - £250

Jan 24 - Ryedale Community Transport CIO - £315

Ollie said: "Thank you so much to everyone who has constantly supported me and helped raise awareness for these fantastic charities, hopefully they can keep receiving more volunteers and funds which constantly helps them keep providing the brilliant services for those people that need it most."