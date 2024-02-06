A person was cut from a car after a crash in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.

Two fire crews rushed to the scene of the two-vehicle collision in Foxholes near Sherburn at 12.12pm today (Tuesday, February 6).

One person was cut out of a vehicle and treated by paramedics, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Crews provided scene safety and the casualty was left in the care of paramedics,” they added.