A WOMAN was treated by paramedics after a crash between two cars in York.
Fire crews from York and Acomb were called to the collision in Melrosegate, Tang Hall, at 12.58pm today (February 6).
Both drivers were out of their vehicles when crews arrived. The fire service says crews then secured the scene.
A female casualty was then taken to an ambulance at the scene for treatment, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article