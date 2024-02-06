A WOMAN was treated by paramedics after a crash between two cars in York.

Fire crews from York and Acomb were called to the collision in Melrosegate, Tang Hall, at 12.58pm today (February 6).

Both drivers were out of their vehicles when crews arrived. The fire service says crews then secured the scene.

A female casualty was then taken to an ambulance at the scene for treatment, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.