North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they joined the ambulance service and police at a crash site after a called at 1.26pm today (February 6) just outside Biggin between Selby and Tadcaster.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Selby crew, alongside Tadcaster’s crew and incident support unit responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision.

"All vehicle drivers were out on the arrival of fire crews and were assesed by ambulance crews.

"Fire crews provided scene safety until the incident could was left in the hands of police."