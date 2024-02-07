After a short taster last night, ‘Colour & Light’ will be launched by York BID, with the exterior of York Art Gallery lit up by a stunning light show.

A projection and sound show will play every 10 minutes, between 6pm-9pm daily, between February 7 and February 25.

Using 3D projection mapping to bring one of York’s Grade II listed buildings to new life, this year’s project follows on from the 2023 launch at York Minster and is in celebration of York’s UNESCO Media Arts Status.

York BID, which works on behalf of local businesses on investments and growth for the city centre, said it worked with York Museums Trust to illuminate the façade of York Art Gallery.

Carl Alsop, York BID’s operations manager, said: “It’s a great privilege to host a free event in the city during a quieter time of the year.

“The gallery is a fantastic canvas for this year’s performance.

'Colour & Light' runs from February 7 to February 25 (Image: York BID)

“Ninety-five per cent of my job satisfaction comes in the first 30 seconds of any new launch but nothing will hit a chord as much as ‘Colour & Light’.”

Richard Saward, York Museums Trust’s head of visitor experience, said: "We are thrilled to be involved with the 'Colour & Light' show and look forward to seeing the gallery's frontage brought to life.

“I think the architecture of the building in its own way helps to bring the gallery’s collection outside with some works from our own exhibitions.

“This event kicks off a fantastic season at York Art Gallery.

“The Aesthetica Art Prize 2024 exhibition will open on February 15 and 'National Treasure' Claude Monet's painting The Waterlily-Pond will be on display in York from May 10 to celebrate the 200th birthday of the National Gallery."

Collaborating on the project to provide the stunning display is Double Take Projections.

David McConnachie of Double Take Projections scored the project a 'seven-and-a-half out of ten' for its complexity. (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Director David McConnachie said: “We used seven animators from around the country to help bring the project to life and the two special projectors each side of the statue of Sir William Etty in front of the gallery synchronise together for the one single image."

Commercial director of lead funding partner LNER, David Flesher, said: “We’re proud to support Colour & Light 2024 and to be part of a vibrant project which not only showcases the beautiful architecture of York Art Gallery, but also encourages visitors and residents to come and enjoy everything York has to offer, providing an important boost to local businesses.”

Colour & Light is a non-ticketed, free event and runs from 6pm to 9pm until February 25.