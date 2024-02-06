North Yorkshire Police say it happened at Mojo's bar, Harrogate, during the early hours of September 16.

A police spokesman said: "A group of people were fighting both inside and outside the premises." Mojo bar in Parliament Street, Harrogate (Image: Street View)

The force have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following the violent incident.

Officers are asking the man in the image or any members of the public who can help identify him, to get in touch as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and pass information to the Force Control Room for reference 12230175678.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the reference number 12230175678 when passing on information.