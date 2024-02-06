Gibsons at 129, Micklegate just inside the Bar Walls is looking for a new licensee with plans to carry out a £279,911 refurbishment once they're in post.

It comes with a beer garden and private accommodation.

READ NEXT:

The owners, Star Pubs and Bars, say Gibsons will be transformed into a stylish premium pub with the ability to appeal to a varied customer base, including tourists, locals, and students.

Gibsons in Micklegate is set to undergo a major transformation (Image: Supplied)



They say the right operator for Gibsons will have extensive experience in a similar hospitality business. And they will have a clear vision for their food and drinks menu and marketing strategy and can create a memorable experience for their customers.

In a statement Star said: “Subject to recruiting a new licensee, we would like to undertake a major refurbishment to enable the reopening of Gibsons in York. Gibsons is a beautiful old pub in a prominent location inside the city walls on Micklegate. It benefits from lots of passersby.

"The works would upgrade Gibsons throughout – whilst retaining its character and charm – turning it into a great quality pub serving excellent food and drink.

"It would appeal to a wide range of people including local residents and visitors to the city. In terms of layout, it would have bar, dining and lounge areas.

"The pub also has a south facing garden that would be revamped as part of the project and private accommodation for the licensee.

“Anyone interested in leasing Gibsons can find out more at www.starpubs.co.uk “