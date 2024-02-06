Emergency services rushed to the scene of the single vehicle collision on the A64 near Flaxton at 11.36am today (Tuesday, February 6).

One woman was taken to York hospital by ambulance after suffering a head injury in the crash, a Yorkshire Ambulance spokesperson said.

She was removed from the vehicle by firefighters and police officers, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added.

Witnesses reported that a car was seen on its roof near the former Jinnah restaurant after the crash.