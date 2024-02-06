A person was taken to hospital after a crash on a major road near York.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the single vehicle collision on the A64 near Flaxton at 11.36am today (Tuesday, February 6).
One person was taken to York hospital by ambulance after the crash, a Yorkshire Ambulance spokesperson said.
Witnesses reported that a car was seen on its roof after the crash near the former Jinnah restaurant.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article