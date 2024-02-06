Liberal Democrat councillor Andrew Hollyer wants anyone to come forward if they were involved in the making of the mosaic on the floor of the gazebo at Ethel Ward Playing Field in Calf Close, Haxby.

Mr Hollyer said he is also interested to hear from residents if they would like to be involved in efforts to restore the patterned surface.

Cllr Hollyer said: “One of the very few, possibly only, pieces of public art in Haxby and Wigginton is the mosaic on the floor of the gazebo in Ethel Ward Playing Field and it needs repair.

“Plans are only at a very early stage, but it would be wonderful if, as a community, we could come together to restore the mosaic to its former glory in time for its 25th anniversary.

“As the mosaic was originally produced by the children of Haxby and Wigginton, we’re keen to involve the current generation.”

To get involved, please contact Cllr Hollyer at cllr.ahollyer@york.gov.uk