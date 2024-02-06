York Golf Club in Lord Moor Lane, Strensall has appointed Green Building Renewables to carry out the work.

Mike Wells, managing secretary of York Golf Club, said: “The club had considered installing previously, but this had not progressed.

“Escalating energy costs over the last year or two and the desire to reduce our carbon footprint led the board to decide to proceed.

“All has been done with no disruption to members or our operations.”

As a result of the 26.65 Kilowatt installation, the club said it can expect to avoid using six tonnes of carbon dioxide each year, along with net savings of over £200,000 on energy bills.

Chris Delaney, managing director of Green Building Renewables said: “We are delighted to work on this project with York Golf Club.

We have installed a solar panel system on the south-facing roof elevation which is perfect for harnessing the renewable energy from the sun, especially on those long summer days we’re all looking forward to.”