The victim was walking in the car park outside the Spar shop in Bad Bargain Lane, Heworth, on Sunday, February 4, at about 6pm when she was targeted.

Police are appealing for help to catch the person responsible.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing to anyone who heard or saw anything in the area at this time or who knows anything about the incident to get in touch.

"They would also like to speak to the kind member of public who came to the victims aid but left before the police arrived."

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240021466 when passing on information.