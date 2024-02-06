I’ve been quoted £75 and £58 just to have an old sofa removed! Scandalous.

Mrs Eunice Birch, Sutton on Forest, York

What? No phone?

On long car journeys, and after my god-daughter gets really bored, we play the ‘spot the car game’.

We all choose a coloured car and see who’s first to count to 20. (I don’t participate if I’m driving!)

We’ve now added a new version of the game - see who can spot the most people walking past without a mobile phone in their hand.

And I can tell you it’s a lot harder spotting pedestrians without a phone than spotting cars of a certain colour...

DM Deamer, Monkgate, York