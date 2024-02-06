A man was arrested after police officers chased a car driving dangerously through a North Yorkshire town, police said.
The black Vauxhall Astra failed to stop for police shortly before 5pm on Saturday (February 3) in Knaresborough.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the car was seen driving on the wrong side of a road and mounting a pavement.
Officers pursued the vehicle around the villages of Scriven, Scotton and Farnham.
“A man in his 30s ran off on foot, but police chased after him and he was detained a short time later,” the force spokesperson said.
“He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and drug driving.
“He was interviewed in custody and later released under investigation.”
Sergeant Paul Cording from North Yorkshire Police was on roads policing supervision on Saturday.
“I am very grateful that no members of the public were hurt and we have arrested one individual,” he said.
“This behaviour on our roads is completely unacceptable and we will continue to be relentless in our approach to targeting drivers who fail to abide by the law.”
