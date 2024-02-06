Parents and families who have suffered the loss of a baby are being invited to attend the service at the chapel at York hospital on Sunday, March 10, at 10.30am.

The service is held on Mother’s Day every year.

It will be hosted by the chaplaincy service, bereavement service including bereavement midwives, and the stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands.

Bereavement midwife Bev Shelley said: “This special service is for anyone who has experienced the loss of a baby at any stage of pregnancy or following birth.

"At whatever stage of grief people find themselves in, it’s a way of marking a moment and renewing precious memories.

“The invitation is open to all family members, not just parents, but siblings and grandparents - anyone who has suffered this painful experience and wants to remember their little ones.”

Hospital employees are also invited to join in the gathering, to help remember patients and families that they cared for during the past year.

The hospital chaplaincy will conduct the short service which takes around 45 minutes.

There will be an opportunity to have refreshments in the bereavement services department afterwards.